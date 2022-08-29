Home Business Rimini, discos in alarm for energy rationing
Business

Rimini, discos in alarm for energy rationing

by admin
Rimini, discos in alarm for energy rationing

After the very long lockdown due to the pandemic, clubs (along with other establishments) are now at risk of new closures. The news that is circulating in these days of a possible rationing of electricity for activities open to the public, as well as for homes and public places, is alarming the economic categories.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia are likely to provoke in the fall one tsunami, as feared by many. The possibility of a new lockdown “leaves us with bated breath for the next few months”. This is said by the president of Confcommercio Rimini and Silb Emilia-Romagna (the union of discos), Gianni Indino.

Alarm for categories already affected by the pandemic

“They will not be able – underlines Indino, invoking respect for the category – once again the same activities that have paid dearly for the pandemic and which are struggling to get up again will not be affected”.

Shops, bars, restaurants and dance clubs were among the companies most affected by the restrictive measures due to the pandemic, especially in areas with a strong tourist value. Now the specter of a new evening lockdown, this time for energy and no longer health reasons, agitates entrepreneurs, in Emilia-Romagna and in the Rimini area in particular, where thousands of activities related to entertainment and free time insist.

Energy curfew in the viewfinder

«We have done a lot to seasonally adjust our tourist offer – says Indino – and now that our territory has appeal all year round, the risk is to see all efforts for an energy curfew that are frightening even at the thought of it frustrated ».

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes moderately down, Unicredit and Intesa...

Wutong Automobile Association released the strategic upgrade “Interactive...

Policy-based development financial instruments have invested 300 billion...

The 5 Crucial Points of Powell’s Jackson Hole...

Daotong Intelligence will debut at IFA 2022 to...

Mercedes Eqa 250+, here’s how it is made,...

ͼǣͰ͡׬ˣ2022ϰꡰͰ͡׬11Ԫ – OFweek

The Bigmat network grows: in 2022 the entry...

PIR: outflows continue due to macro uncertainty and...

Ma’anshan, Anhui: “green” and “intelligent” empowerment starts from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy