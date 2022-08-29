Listen to the audio version of the article

After the very long lockdown due to the pandemic, clubs (along with other establishments) are now at risk of new closures. The news that is circulating in these days of a possible rationing of electricity for activities open to the public, as well as for homes and public places, is alarming the economic categories.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia are likely to provoke in the fall one tsunami, as feared by many. The possibility of a new lockdown “leaves us with bated breath for the next few months”. This is said by the president of Confcommercio Rimini and Silb Emilia-Romagna (the union of discos), Gianni Indino.

Alarm for categories already affected by the pandemic

“They will not be able – underlines Indino, invoking respect for the category – once again the same activities that have paid dearly for the pandemic and which are struggling to get up again will not be affected”.

Shops, bars, restaurants and dance clubs were among the companies most affected by the restrictive measures due to the pandemic, especially in areas with a strong tourist value. Now the specter of a new evening lockdown, this time for energy and no longer health reasons, agitates entrepreneurs, in Emilia-Romagna and in the Rimini area in particular, where thousands of activities related to entertainment and free time insist.

Energy curfew in the viewfinder

«We have done a lot to seasonally adjust our tourist offer – says Indino – and now that our territory has appeal all year round, the risk is to see all efforts for an energy curfew that are frightening even at the thought of it frustrated ».