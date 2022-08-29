From the unfortunate Ekdal to Villar, from Dimarco to Aiwu, up to Spinazzola: those who have chosen them chew bitter

Those who bet on them already have their heads projected on the midweek. Disaster across the board: from 4 in the report card by Albin Ekdal of Spezia, sent off in a quarter of an hour, to Dimarco’s marking error on the occasion of Felipe Anderson’s goal. Training to be reworked. Here are the flops of the third day.

4 Day no. There was a time when Albin Ekdal scored a hat-trick at Inter. On Saturday, however, he remedied two yellow cards in 15 ‘by getting kicked out. Entered at minute 65, the Swede was sent off in 81st, leaving Spezia in 10 for the final forcing. Four in the inevitable report card.

4 The return to Serie A as a starter is to be forgotten. What happened to the talent launched by Fonseca? The one who played for forty games giving order to the Roma midfield? Only two years have passed, but that Villar has been lost. Very bad at Arechi: 4 in the report card. Giampaolo will have to work on it.

FEDERICO DIMARCO — 4.5 His left foot is famous, good crosses and excellent free kicks, but this time Dimarco has disappointed the fantasy coaches. Guilty on the occasion of Felipe Anderson’s goal, he was one of the worst in the field against Lazio. No flickering, a serious defensive mistake and a couple more carelessness during the match. No day, it can happen.

EMANUEL AIWU — 4.5 Radonjic ruined his day. His was the mistake that put the Bull ahead, plus another series of blunders. Austrian midfielder, 21, Aiwu arrived in the summer from Rapid Vienna and has yet to settle in. The match against the grenades was his third match with Alvini, after the yellow card he had with Roma. He must be waited for. See also Sampdoria, zero market and uncertain future in society: the point on the sale

LEONARDO SPINAZZOLA — 5 This time no solos, no bonuses, no offensive action. Those who bet on Spinazzola against Juve found themselves a nice 5 in the report card. One of the worst of Roma who took to the field at the Stadium. The presence of Mancini in the stands was not served. Patience though, Leo will make up for it. He knows how to rise again. He taught us that.

29 August – 19:47

