Roberto Pecora appointed CEO of Euronext Clearing

Euronextthe main financial market in the eurozone, has announced that Roberto Pecora has been appointed CEO and general manager of Euronext Clearing starting from 3 July 2023. Pecora will replace Marco Polito who, following the shareholders’ meeting of 27 April 2023, left the position of managing director of CC&G by mutual agreement to pursue other professional projects.

Pecora will focus on the day-to-day management of the central counterparty, including theengagement with regulators and clearing members. As a member of Euronext’s Post Trade Leadership Team, led by Anthony Attia, he will be at the forefront of Euronext Clearing’s European expansion plan. Euronext Clearing is expected to expand to all Euronext markets in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sheep comes from the group Societe Generalewhere as of 2020 it is managing director of Societe Generale Securities Services in Italy. Previously he was Head of Global Markets for Italy and responsible for the Italian business of Lyxor Asset Management. The banker began his career as an equity portfolio manager in the asset management division of the Allianz Group. Euronext explains that Pecora will be based in Rome. The Clearing House team is based in Rome, Milan, Paris and London.

“I am delighted to join Euronext Clearing at a turning point in its European expansion – commented the new CEO – I am looking forward to supporting Euronext Growth for Impact 2024 strategy within the Post Trade Leadership Team of Euronext to further enhance the strong relationship with the Italian ecosystem e create a European leader in clearing services“. (Ticker)