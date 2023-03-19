Edited by Wang Yuelong Zhang Jinhe Yi Qijiang

On the evening of March 17, the 23rd Annual Conference of the Yabuli Forum officially opened. At the opening ceremony, Baidu founder, chairman and CEO Robin Li delivered an important speech.

After the opening forum, regarding the current evaluation of Wenxin Yiyan internal test,Robin Li responded to reportersThe feedback from the outside world on Wenxin Yiyan is similar to what I expected. When ChatGPT first came out, the feedback was even worse than Wenxin Yiyan.He also revealed that there are currently more than 80,000 companies queuing up to cooperate with Wenxin Yiyan.

Why try Wenxin Yiyan is recording?

Robin Li responded during his speech

According to the official account of the Yabuli Forum, during the speech, Robin Li responded to why he tried Wenxinyiyan on the 16th when recording, saying,“Wen Xin Yi Yan” is a new generation of big language model, generative AI product. This is a very typical model that can only be improved by “feedback”, which is why I hope to send it out as soon as possible.

After yesterday’s press conference, many people asked why you didn’t demonstrate on the spot. Would you like to demonstrate it to everyone in Yabuli today? My team asked me to demonstrate it live.But it only takes 15 minutes in total, and I have sent out a lot of invitation codes, so you can try it yourself.Why do so many people care about it? Why is it such a big deal? Because the technology behind it is generally called “natural language understanding”, or in other words, computers have the ability to understand human natural language, the ability to clearly express human meaning, and good logical reasoning ability.

Just imagine, when a machine has the ability to understand, express, and reason, it is very much like a “human”, but the machine’s memory and calculation capabilities are far stronger than humans. After the machine has such capabilities, it will indeed change every industry.In my judgment, this technology can shorten the distance between every enterprise and its customers.For example, if you are Coca-Cola, there are billions of customers around the world who are buying your products. Is it possible for you to assign a dedicated customer service person to each of these billions of people 24 hours a day? Woolen cloth? It is definitely impossible in terms of manpower, and it cannot be calculated economically, but when the machine has such capabilities, it will naturally become possible. That’s where growth comes from. Things that were impossible in the past are actually not impossible in many cases, just because they are too expensive.Now, because of the rapid reduction of costs and the rapid improvement of efficiency due to the advancement of technology, many “impossible” have become “possible”, thus generating growth.

What fundamental changes have occurred in the age of artificial intelligence?

Interpretation of Robin Li

Regarding the fundamental changes that have taken place in the era of artificial intelligence, Robin Li interpreted from a technical perspective: the IT technology stack can basically be divided into three layers before, namelyThe underlying chip layer, the middle operating system layer, and the upper software layer or application layer.

In the PC era, Windows is the middle operating system, Intel is the chip layer, and the upper layer is where everyone shows their talents to develop various software. In the era of mobile phones, it is still divided into the chip layer and the operating system layer, but the operating system has been replaced by IOS and Android, and the upper-layer software has been changed to a name called “application”.

butIn the era of artificial intelligence, this IT technology stack will become four layers.The bottom layer is still a chip, but the chip will become a GPU-based artificial intelligence accelerator. Baidu’s Kunlun chip is a chip at this level. The framework layer is the framework of artificial intelligence, which is the framework of Facebook or MATA, and Baidu’s Paddle is the leading one in China.The model is above the frame, and the Wenxin Yiyan released yesterday belongs to the large model.Models can include language models, visual models, and auditory models. According to industries, they can also include traffic models, energy models, financial models, medical models, and so on.

On top of the large model, it is the application of the artificial intelligence era. Baidu’s search, intelligent information control, or energy, electricity, etc., are intelligent dispatching systems. These are typical applications in the era of artificial intelligence. The mutual feedback between these layers makes the efficiency of the whole application continuously improved. The price of ChatGPT calls, the price of each Token call has dropped by an order of magnitude in a month or two, which shows that its innovation speed is very fast. This phenomenon will be more common in the era of artificial intelligence.The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence technology will bring us a very different world. So what Baidu really believes is to use technology to make the complex world simpler.

Baidu shares rose more than 13% on Friday

According to Everyjing.com, on March 16, the second day after OpenAI released GPT4, Li Yanhong made an appearance with Wen Xin and announced the opening of invitation testing. The next day, after OpenAI was updated to GPT-4, Microsoft announced that it would be embedded in Office, which once again provided a new landing scenario for GPT technology.

Wenxinyiyan is inevitably compared with GPT4. At the Wenxin Yiyan press conference,Li Yanhong not only emphasized the huge demand of Baidu’s customers and Baidu itself for Wenxin Yiyan, but also kept lowering his figure,Acknowledging that Baidu is not “completely Ready”, it also said that it wants to benchmark ChatGPT, or even GPT-4, which has a high threshold.

After the press conference of Wenxin Yiyan, an observer of the artificial intelligence industry from a top domestic university commented on the reporter:“The stock price speaks for itself.”

The person’s words are explaining Baidu Group’s stock price performance on the 16th, but it should also explain the 17th.

In parallel with the press conference on the 16th, the share price of Baidu Group (HK09888, stock price 142.200 Hong Kong dollars, market value 393.1 billion Hong Kong dollars) dived in the afternoon,At one point it fell more than 9%. But on the 17th, Baidu Group’s stock price soared again, closing up more than 13%.Behind the stock price’s first decline and then its rise, or investors’ re-evaluation of Wenxinyiyan’s current ability, and its recognition of the track it is in.

On March 16, Wenxin Yiyan officially opened the closed beta. Although there is still a gap compared to ChatGPT, as the first big company to eat crabs, Wenxin Yiyan also handed over a qualified answer sheet on time.

In terms of text creation, we tried to let Wenxin Yiyan create a science fiction novel about saving the earth. In ten seconds, Wenxin Yiyan created a simple short story.

In terms of semantic understanding, Wenxin Yiyan occasionally deviates.For exampleWhen we let it title this story, it directly answered the directive from the previous question: “Science Fiction to Save the Planet”. And when it was renamed, it gave a more reliable answer.

Compared with ChatGPT,The advantage of Wenxinyiyan is that its data is more real-time, while the data of ChatGPT only stays in 2021.When a reporter asked “what’s the weather in Beijing tomorrow”, Wen Xin could give an instant answer with a single word.

The advantage of Wenxin Yiyan also lies in its understanding of the Chinese context and its grasp of real-time data. At the same time, with the opening of Wenxin Yiyan, more and more users participate in the testing process of Wenxin Yiyan, which can also bring more effective training data and feedback to help Wenxin Yiyan evolve again.

According to Baidu’s official Weibo news,As of 10:58 a.m. on the 18th, 90,000 enterprises have applied for the API call service test of Baidu Smart Cloud Wenxin Yiyan.

