(ANSA) – VIBO VALENTIA, MARCH 18 – A fire in relation to which there is the hypothesis of arson origin developed in the afternoon in Vibo Valentia in the construction site set up for the execution of the seismic upgrading and energy efficiency works of the building that houses the “Antonino Murmura” comprehensive school. The school is located in the “Sant’Aloe” district, near the headquarters of the Police Headquarters.



The flames affected a room adjacent to the school used by the contractor for the works, commissioned by the Municipality, as a deposit for tools and materials.



On site the firefighters and staff of the State Police, together with the mayor, Maria Limardo, and the school manager, Tiziana Furlano. (HANDLE).

