by admin
Two footballers of Rajo Valjekan are directly to blame for the fact that their team did not beat Girona.

Izvor: Twitter/MondonedoDiego/Screenshot

Rajo Vallecano and Girona drew 2:2 in the match of the 26th round of La Liga, and the tragedy of the match was Oskar Treho who “played” while his team was leading in the first half. With the score 2:1, in the 41st minute, Treho got the opportunity to lead his team to two points from the “lime”. however, the lack of seriousness cost him a goal in the endand to make it even worse for Rajo Vallecano – in the end and two points since Girona punished them in the sequel.

Initially, Paulo Gazaniga “took off” the penalty from Oscar Treho, only for the referee to ask for the shot to be repeated, and then the player Rajo Vallecana decided to “copy” Messi and did not celebrate. Moreover…

Trejo didn’t shoot towards Gazaniga’s goal from the “lime” but just touched the ball, just like a few years ago, Messi made a “fore” with Suarez. However, the players of Raj are far from the two masters of Barcelona, ​​so Palazon had a guard on his back and that prevented him from reaching the goal.

Perhaps he was also afraid of Gazaniga, so he shot over the Girona goal to the despair of the fans. In the end, Cigankov punished them, so Girona got a point because of the way Rajo approached the game. Look!

