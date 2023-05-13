Home Business Rolf Hiltl, Nestlé Mark Schneider, SBB-Ducrot
Rolf Hiltl, Nestlé Mark Schneider, SBB-Ducrot

Rolf Hiltl, Nestlé Mark Schneider, SBB-Ducrot

Nestlé driver comes out as a Switzerland fan ++ SBB boss does the gardening ++ and vegetarian king Rolf Hiltl cooks the world as he pleases

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Vegi entrepreneur Rolf Hiltl at the Zurich Film Festival 2012.

Image: David Biedert / SON

The Hiltl gastro chain is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. The owner advertises Rolf Hiltl with the message of being the oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world, based on research by the Guinness World Records organization. Only: Only a few months ago, the company’s heirs admitted openly that they had already been criticized for this, since vegetarian restaurants, for example, naturally have a much longer tradition in India. When asked, a spokesman said that it was of course not the first, but the oldest still existing restaurant. And this semantic interpretation is called privileged white PR.

