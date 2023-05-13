The guitarist and composer of The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jr.is preparing for the release of his next solo album “Melodies On Hiatus”which will be published in full next June 23 via Red Bull Records. Now he has advanced eight songs in one go that add up to “100-99”.

You can listen to this new material on platforms, or see some of the videos that The Strokes guitarist has released from what will be his new album without the group.

“Melodies On Hiatus” It will be his fifth studio album that will feature the contribution of GoldLink, Steve Stevens, Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) y Rainsford. Furthermore, it is co-written with Simon Wilcoxmixed by Tony Hoffer and mastered by Dave Cooley.

About the disc. Hammond Jr. comments: “I’m going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that, over time, have taken shape and become universal. They ask me about the meaning or global vision of this album, but writing songs and creating is who I am and I feel that it is the reason for my existence. My goal is for my music to become part of someone’s life, the fabric of it, and this feels like the best collection of music I’ve ever made and my best attempt at it.”

One of the most curious details of this new material is that we can hear on the same song, “Thoughtful Distress”, neither more nor less than Arctic Monkeys drummer, Matt Helders, and rock guitarist Steve Stevens, who gave himself know working with artists like Billy Idol and moving into sleazy and hard rock. See also Russian defeat on the Ukrainian front: soldiers fleeing Kupiansk and Izyum