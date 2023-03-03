Home Business Rolled into the price of cabbage!Zhitai TiPlus 7100 SSD has a new record low: 1TB is only 549 yuan–fast technology–technology changes the future
The price of SSD has become more and more expensive, and it has really reached the level of “cabbage price”.

According to Jingdong’s self-operated display,Zhiwei TiPlus 7100 1TB version Jingdong big promotion price on March 8 is 579 yuan,Receive a 30 yuan coupon, and use the Jingxi APP to place an order to get a further discount. The price is only 549 yuan.This is the lowest price in history (click to get the coupon).

Zhitai TiPlus 7100 solid state drive adopts Xtacking 3.0 architecture flash memory, with a flash interface bandwidth of up to 2400MT/s, which is 50% faster than the previous generation.

Under the no-slow design and four-channel solution, the hard disk can be given continuous read and write speeds of up to 7000MB/s and 6000MB/s, achieving almost the saturation performance of PCIe4.0.

TiPlus7100 adopts M.2 2280 specification and single-sided PCB design, which is conducive to the installation and expansion of all-in-one machines, ultra-thin notebooks, gaming notebooks, PS5 and other small-space devices. Its flexible compatibility fully supports Gen4 and most Gen3 systems, satisfying gamers and users More usage environment requirements.

TiPlus7100 uses the original TLC flash memory particles with strict testing and dedicated quality workmanship to provide a long-lasting life for the hard drive. The 2TB version has reached 1200TBW, and at the same time it has a reliable guarantee of 1.5 million hours of MTBF and a five-year warranty.

Purchase link:Jingdong (549 yuan in hand)

