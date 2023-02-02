150000! Is Tesla’s new Model Q available: Netizens shout that if this shape is necessary?

The competition in the new energy vehicle market is becoming more and more fierce. For the giants, there will undoubtedly be more means to compete for market share, such as Tesla, continuous price reduction or cheaper models.

Why do you say that? Musk previously stated that many people want to buy a Tesla electric car, but they may not be able to afford it, so our price adjustments in the market will also cater to the needs of ordinary consumers, and there will be more price cuts in the future, etc. .

Recently, it has been reported that Tesla will launch a new model that is smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y at the Tesla Investor Day event held on March 1.

It is reported that the new car may be named “Model Q”, and the market price is 25,000 US dollars (about 150,000 RMB). The main competitors of the same level include BYD Dolphin, Xiaopeng P5 and other models.

In this regard, the relevant person in charge of Tesla said: “This is false news, please pay attention to the Tesla Investor Day event on March 1.”

Regardless of whether this model exists or not, some bloggers have sent relevant renderings before, and it looks really good. If this is the case, can you still rush without thinking?