[The Epoch Times, February 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The latest highlights of the third episode of the Ant-Man series “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) are announced. Kick off the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The latest behind-the-scenes footage of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” was exposed. Producer Kevin Feige (Kevin Feige) explained the reason for starting the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this film. He said: “Ant-Man may be the most An underrated character, but Ant-Man was the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame, so we decided to start Phase 5 with this one.”

One of the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Kon the Conqueror” is played by Jonathan Majors (Jonathan Majors), and Kang the Conqueror appeared in Disney’s “Loki” series of Marvel movies. Evangeline Lily (who plays Hope the Wasp) called Kang the Conqueror “terrible” in a new behind-the-scenes clip, describing him as a “demented man who sneaked out of the Quantum Realm.”

Paul Rudd (played by “Ant-Man” Scott Lang) mentioned in the latest behind-the-scenes footage that he regards Ant-Man as his own child, and revealed that playing this role is related to Michael Douglas (Dr. Pym, “The Original Ant-Man”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Jenna, “The Original Wasp”) have been co-starring in the film for nearly a decade, and they’re able to face each other together. The play is really fun.

Luther also mentioned that the scale of this episode far exceeds the previous two episodes, especially Ant-Man is the smallest superhero, and the strong contrast is even more interesting. Watching it on the big screen, people who have seen it will definitely feel unbelievable.”

From the behind-the-scenes video, you can also see a flash of wonderful plot. Ant-Man Lang regards the first-generation Ant-Man Dr. Pim as an interesting picture of his idol.

As for Lily, she said that she and Michelle Pfeiffer have a deeper mother-daughter rivalry in this episode. Pfeiffer also explained that his role as “The First Wasp” Jenna had an unknown past in the Quantum Realm, and that if she did it all over again, she might make a different life decision.

Behind the scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever: Click here to watch the video

The story of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” tells that the powerful conqueror Kang wants to threaten and lure Ant-Man, and use his own purpose to exchange the time Ant-Man wants. Unexpectedly, the two turned against each other. Ant-Man faces a new battle to save his daughter in a quantum world beyond imagination.

Ant-Man’s beloved daughter, Cathy, appeared as a genius boy in this work, creating a device to monitor the quantum world. She always rebels against her father (Lon) who treats her like a child, but in the end the father and daughter work together to face the crisis of the world together.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever” will be released worldwide on February 17, and Taiwan will be released on February 15 ahead of schedule.

