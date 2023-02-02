Home Entertainment “Ant-Man 3” behind-the-scenes footage publicly opens the fifth stage of the Marvel Universe | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania | Marvel Cinematic Universe | Paul Rudd
Entertainment

“Ant-Man 3” behind-the-scenes footage publicly opens the fifth stage of the Marvel Universe | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania | Marvel Cinematic Universe | Paul Rudd

by admin
“Ant-Man 3” behind-the-scenes footage publicly opens the fifth stage of the Marvel Universe | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania | Marvel Cinematic Universe | Paul Rudd

[The Epoch Times, February 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The latest highlights of the third episode of the Ant-Man series “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) are announced. Kick off the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The latest behind-the-scenes footage of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” was exposed. Producer Kevin Feige (Kevin Feige) explained the reason for starting the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this film. He said: “Ant-Man may be the most An underrated character, but Ant-Man was the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame, so we decided to start Phase 5 with this one.”

Stills from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Madness (courtesy of Disney)

One of the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Kon the Conqueror” is played by Jonathan Majors (Jonathan Majors), and Kang the Conqueror appeared in Disney’s “Loki” series of Marvel movies. Evangeline Lily (who plays Hope the Wasp) called Kang the Conqueror “terrible” in a new behind-the-scenes clip, describing him as a “demented man who sneaked out of the Quantum Realm.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania The Wasp and Ant-Man
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Madness The Wasp and Ant-Man (courtesy of Disney)

Paul Rudd (played by “Ant-Man” Scott Lang) mentioned in the latest behind-the-scenes footage that he regards Ant-Man as his own child, and revealed that playing this role is related to Michael Douglas (Dr. Pym, “The Original Ant-Man”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Jenna, “The Original Wasp”) have been co-starring in the film for nearly a decade, and they’re able to face each other together. The play is really fun.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever The original Wasp and the original Ant-Man (courtesy of Disney)

Luther also mentioned that the scale of this episode far exceeds the previous two episodes, especially Ant-Man is the smallest superhero, and the strong contrast is even more interesting. Watching it on the big screen, people who have seen it will definitely feel unbelievable.”

See also  "Teahouse" Peking opera classic reruns escorted by old artists-International Online

From the behind-the-scenes video, you can also see a flash of wonderful plot. Ant-Man Lang regards the first-generation Ant-Man Dr. Pim as an interesting picture of his idol.

As for Lily, she said that she and Michelle Pfeiffer have a deeper mother-daughter rivalry in this episode. Pfeiffer also explained that his role as “The First Wasp” Jenna had an unknown past in the Quantum Realm, and that if she did it all over again, she might make a different life decision.

Behind the scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever: Click here to watch the video

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” Ant-Man’s daughter Casey and Ant-Man (courtesy of Disney)

The story of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” tells that the powerful conqueror Kang wants to threaten and lure Ant-Man, and use his own purpose to exchange the time Ant-Man wants. Unexpectedly, the two turned against each other. Ant-Man faces a new battle to save his daughter in a quantum world beyond imagination.

Ant-Man’s beloved daughter, Cathy, appeared as a genius boy in this work, creating a device to monitor the quantum world. She always rebels against her father (Lon) who treats her like a child, but in the end the father and daughter work together to face the crisis of the world together.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever” will be released worldwide on February 17, and Taiwan will be released on February 15 ahead of schedule.

Responsible editor: Jasmine

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 76 – Playing...

James Gunn announces DC’s new blueprint Superman and...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 77 – Gene...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 78 – Three...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 79—Three Marks of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 80 – Bring...

The futility and horror of war in the...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 81 – Love...

Ep. 82—A Habitual Counterculture—Brandon McGinley

Chris Plance and Richard DeClue Respond

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy