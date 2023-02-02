The burial of the social leader Gerardo Vásquez, victim of an attack, was done in such a way as a symbolic act: “to maintain his ideals.”

Gerardo Vásquez, was a recognized social leader belonging to Human Colombia and was also a candidate for mayor in Mogotes, Santander. On January 30, when he was going to his home, individuals on a motorcycle approached him and killed him with a firearm.

Vásquez’s burial generated a whole debate since he was buried standing up, according to his relatives “so that his ideas do not die.”

There were those who related the burial to issues close to religion and close to the diabolical, but there were also those who remembered that Jorge Eliécer Gaitán was buried in the same way (standing up) because his followers insist that Gaitán is a seed and that With his death, he broke the history of Colombia in two, becoming a victim that reflects the fight for just causes.