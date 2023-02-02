The remedies for well-being in a ‘self care’ key are of less interest, as are massages, personal trainers and no more obsession with one’s body and digital fitness methods to follow at home or alone in the park. We are faced with a new rejection of self-obsession. Thanks to the past pandemic, times have changed profoundly: we are in the midst of a new epidemic of loneliness and the new fitness proposals, beauty treatments, spa treatments, (always eternal) yoga and mindfulness methods become more popular ultra-collective rites and even boosted with ‘socializing’ herbal elixirs to truly share (no longer with social networks) experiences and sensations, break shyness, relax and feel part of a community. The clear change of pace is signaled by the new world report on wellness 2023 by the Global Wellness Institute, presented in New York. The study lists twelve new trends which include, in addition to the new social wellness that invades every segment, new more scientific and less ‘clean’ beauty products, the desire to go back to the origins of meditation and relaxation treatments (starting towards the original places of birth of these methods, inflated in the world), the boom of treatments in hot or iced water and free and wild swimming with a guide, from diets for brown fat to group ‘amateur sports retreats’ to the new wellness parks that combine neighborhoods to workplace wellness initiatives, including religious faith.

Anti-loneliness wellness

“We know that loneliness is skyrocketing, leading to death and negatively impacting one’s health and well-being. The pandemic has proven to be the breaking point. The biggest trend in wellness is the development of new spaces and experiences that bring people together in real life, creatively and with intention, where social connection is the fundamental core of the concept, – explains Susie Ellis, director, CEO of the Global Wellness Summit at the head of the new survey conducted in more than 200 countries. – the clubs of the new ‘social well-being’ will increasingly take hold to improve mental and physical health by erasing isolation, the growing difficulty in socializing and shyness”. The report lists 12 new trends and social wellness is in first place worldwide. “Addressing loneliness is a huge trend that invades the space dedicated to well-being. Startups are born to connect people as new apps and social platforms that aim at truly socializing experiences by organizing, for example, dinners with strangers or meetings, many fitness and wellness, between condominiums. – reads the survey. The future of wellness? “A clear transition from solitude in self-care to sociability, to belonging to groups, from ego to empathy. The world of wellbeing is finally tackling the biggest missing cornerstone of health: social wellbeing, with a wave of new spaces, community models and concepts that put real human connection at their core.

The new ‘social wellness’ clubs they offer wellness experiences as a social icebreaker. Forerunners the Remedy Place di Los Angeles (the most famous in the world). Opened in 2019 by chiropractor Jonathan Leary, it offers complete packages from hyperbaric oxygen therapy to muscle rejuvenating ice baths to vitamin treatments along with sound frequencies (of 7.83Hz and 40Hz) to restore energy to the brain and ease relaxation and being together. Also ‘Othership’ al Six Senses Place di Toronto offers a sauna and collective ice baths with evenings of music, artistic performances and guides to carry out fun and relaxing group activities. The new form of entertainment in a wellness key is spreading all over the world. “With smart working, people need everyday places to stay and belong,” GWI analysts explain. “Young people are abandoning alcohol and bars and are looking for healthier social spaces. With human “communication” having turned into emojis, the wellness world will now teach us how to connect and empathize more deeply. was born the relational fitness” and, analysts point out, we can glimpse the use of new socializing elixirs based on the consumption of botanical extracts alternative to cannabis and which would lead the open-mindedness to make friends, overcoming shyness and social brakes. The report mentions the increase in consumption world of herbs such as kanna (African fat pint renamed the anti-shyness plant) or kava (hypnotic) and psilocybin (from hallucinogenic mushrooms).