On the evening of July 18, Rolls-Royce’s first pure electric car The Shining (Spectre) Officially released, the new car is expected to be optimized in the second quarter of 2023 and delivered in the fourth quarter. The arrival of the car indicates that Rolls-Royce is ready to fully enter the electrification era.

Unexpectedly, as early as 1900, its founder Charles Stuart Routh once said: “Electric cars are luxuriously noisy, very clean, and without the smell and vibration of petrol cars. If fixed charging stations can be arranged, the practicality of electric vehicles will be very objective.“My dear, this is the prophet.

Back to the Shining car itself, its length, width and height are 5453/2080/1559mm, wheelbase is 3210mm, turning radius is 12.7m, and curb weight is 2975kg.

The front face still continues the grand and atmospheric style of Rolls-Royce. The front face is the classic Parthenon straight waterfall grille. It is worth mentioning that,It is the widest front grille in Rolls-Royce history！

In addition, the car uses the currently very popular split light group, and also retains the very identity of the goddess of ecstasy, the statue has also been redesigned to obtain the best aerodynamic performance,After a long period of testing and optimization, the drag coefficient of Shining is only 0.25Cd。

The Shining is positioned as an ultra-luxury pure electric coupe, with a side shape similar to that of the Phantom, with a large sliding back, and a two-door design. Its opening method is also very unique.

The interior also highlights Rolls-Royce’s top-level craftsmanship, materials and textures. The overall lines are very smooth, but it can show a sense of luxury. The car is equipped with a full LCD instrument panel, a central control screen and a co-pilot screen.Among them, the co-pilot screen can display the Spectre wordmark, surrounded by 5,500 bright “stars”。

As a member of Rolls-Royce, the star roof is also essential, and the Shining is alsoThe first model to feature Stargate doorsThere are 4796 soft light stars on the double door panel. This design also opens up ideas for other brands, and it is estimated that imitators will appear soon.

The chassis system is the essence of the car. It is equipped with a flat suspension system, which can decouple the anti-roll bar and allow the wheels to run independently. When it detects that it is about to turn, it will make the suspension stiffer and reduce roll. 141,200 sets of transceivers The device constantly detects and adjusts the vehicle for different speeds, road types, vehicle conditions, driving styles, and even different climates, all in all to make the occupants as comfortable as possible.

power part,The car is equipped with a motor with a maximum power of 430 kW, a peak torque of 900 Nm, and an acceleration time of 4.5 seconds.The cruising range under CLTC conditions is 585 kilometers. It is worth noting that the power system of the car has not been completely completed, and it is expected to be optimized for several months, so its final data may change.