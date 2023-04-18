Home » Roma-Feyenoord, the joke: the Dutch ultras in Rome via Naples. It’s alarm
Business

Roma-Feyenoord, the joke: the Dutch ultras in Rome via Naples. It’s alarm

by admin
Roma-Feyenoord, the joke: the Dutch ultras in Rome via Naples. It’s alarm

Feyenooord fans on the Naples seafront

Rome-Feyenoord: the ultras are already in Italy and from Naples they are preparing to reach Rome. And the red alert goes off in the city.

This is because there is a suspicion that the Dutch got around the ban on ticket sales with the help of Napoli fans. And the photo of the twinning with Neapolitan friends has appeared on social networks, which portrays the fans together on the Naples seafront.

Bypassed the Piantedosi ban

Thus the safety device wanted directly by Minister Piantedosi seems to have been circumvented. Meanwhile, the Olympic stadium which will appear armored is already sold out in every order of seats. The second leg of the quarter-finals will be refereed by the Englishman Anthony Taylor who was the protagonist of 2 defeats and 1 draw in the previous matches against Roma.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Resolution 46 of 02/01/2023 - Authorization to the Government Mayors to intervene in the deed of cancellation of the guarantee on the properties provided in the interest of (...) registered in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber pursuant to Delegated Decree 25 April 2014 n.63 and subsequent amendments and opinion in favor of the return of the bank guarantee

You may also like

How to invest in real estate today? Christoph...

BYD overtakes Volkswagen as the new leader in...

Airbnb hosts: Guests deliberately left water running

Ma Fuguo investigates the construction of small towns

Renault Clio restyling, new front and a little...

Timekeeping: electronic timekeeping for employees

Salaries, in Milan tech profiles earn 13 thousand...

New high phase for stock markets? There is...

China’s March Retail Sales and Industrial Added Value...

These are the best mutual funds

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy