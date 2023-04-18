Roma-Feyenoord, the joke: the Dutch ultras in Rome via Naples. It’s alarm

Rome-Feyenoord: the ultras are already in Italy and from Naples they are preparing to reach Rome. And the red alert goes off in the city.

This is because there is a suspicion that the Dutch got around the ban on ticket sales with the help of Napoli fans. And the photo of the twinning with Neapolitan friends has appeared on social networks, which portrays the fans together on the Naples seafront.

Bypassed the Piantedosi ban

Thus the safety device wanted directly by Minister Piantedosi seems to have been circumvented. Meanwhile, the Olympic stadium which will appear armored is already sold out in every order of seats. The second leg of the quarter-finals will be refereed by the Englishman Anthony Taylor who was the protagonist of 2 defeats and 1 draw in the previous matches against Roma.

Subscribe to the newsletter

