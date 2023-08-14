Home » ROUNDUP 3: Lindner visits Kiev – ‘Ukraine must not lose’
ROUNDUP 3: Lindner visits Kiev – 'Ukraine must not lose'

ROUNDUP 3: Lindner visits Kiev – ‘Ukraine must not lose’

KIEV (dpa-AFX) – During his first visit to Kiev since the beginning of the war, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner assured Ukraine that the federal government would continue to support him. Germany will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the attacked country, said the FDP leader on Monday morning after his arrival in the capital. “Ukraine must not lose this war.” Western values ​​are defended in Ukraine. “This is about the future of the European order of peace and freedom.”

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February 24, 2022, with the support of Western allies like Germany. Lindner spoke of total bilateral aid from the federal government for Ukraine and people who have fled the country of 22 billion euros. This also includes billions in aid for the accommodation, food and care of refugees from Ukraine. Military aid amounted to more than 12 billion euros.

