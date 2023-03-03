Staem announced the hardware survey report for February 2023. On the graphics card list, RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti were finally seen.

RTX 4070 Ti took the top spot on the list for the first time0.14％It is the fastest among the three cards of the new generation, and currently ranks 77th.

RTX 4080 Although the share has0.20％at No. 74, is a bit higher, but let’s not forget that it’s been three and a half months since it was released.

The RTX 4090 appeared on the list for the first time last month with a share of 0.24%, and now it has grown to0.31％ranking 53%.

The evergreen GTX 1650 is at the top of the list. It has been born for four years and still occupies as much as 6.12%, and the overall trend is still on the rise.

In fact, all the top-ranked models are NVIDIA xx60 and xx50 series mainstream models, and even the mobile version of RTX 3060 ranks third, and it is still improving.

AMD’s best is actually nuclear display, with a share of about 2%the number one independent graphics card is RX 580, which is only 1.1%, even far inferior to Intel core display.

The Intel Arc series of independent graphics has been missing.