Russia – ARD rejects criticism of reporting on the Wagner uprising

Berlin (German news agency) – Oliver Khr, ARD editor-in-chief, sees no errors in the broadcaster’s reporting on the uprising of the Russian mercenary group Wagner last Saturday. “The problem was: What reliable information was available was told in a few minutes,” Khr told the “Spiegel”.

“You can of course repeat every three minutes what little you know. And add: We don’t know the rest. You can also show a street scene in Moscow the whole time and speculate what will happen when the troops march in. But that shouldn’t be our claim.”

The public broadcasters were accused of being late and not providing enough information about the situation in Russia on their channels. “The first is a full program. A full program doesn’t switch to breaking news for every message.” It wasn’t because of the relevance.

“But the message has to be verifiable and reliable. Apart from the information that the Wagner troop of mercenaries is on its way to Moscow, where there could be a power struggle with Putin, there was initially hardly anything serious to report. And nothing that could be said about could have shown over a longer period of time.” The ARD reported regularly in the “Tagesschau” editions and “with a treadmill referred to what was on our other channels, on Phoenix and Tagesschau24,” said Khr.

