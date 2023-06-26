Home » Russia – ARD rejects criticism of reporting on the Wagner uprising
Business

Russia – ARD rejects criticism of reporting on the Wagner uprising

by admin
Russia – ARD rejects criticism of reporting on the Wagner uprising

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Oliver Khr, ARD editor-in-chief, sees no errors in the broadcaster’s reporting on the uprising of the Russian mercenary group Wagner last Saturday. “The problem was: What reliable information was available was told in a few minutes,” Khr told the “Spiegel”.

“You can of course repeat every three minutes what little you know. And add: We don’t know the rest. You can also show a street scene in Moscow the whole time and speculate what will happen when the troops march in. But that shouldn’t be our claim.”

The public broadcasters were accused of being late and not providing enough information about the situation in Russia on their channels. “The first is a full program. A full program doesn’t switch to breaking news for every message.” It wasn’t because of the relevance.

“But the message has to be verifiable and reliable. Apart from the information that the Wagner troop of mercenaries is on its way to Moscow, where there could be a power struggle with Putin, there was initially hardly anything serious to report. And nothing that could be said about could have shown over a longer period of time.” The ARD reported regularly in the “Tagesschau” editions and “with a treadmill referred to what was on our other channels, on Phoenix and Tagesschau24,” said Khr.

HOME PAGE

See also  I charge guests a $400 Airbnb cleaning fee

You may also like

Pfizer halts development of weight-loss drug, stock at...

Russia: Wagner boss Prigozhin and his billions in...

Renault with Alpine: revenues of 8 billion by...

Brenna at the head of Confindustria Como

Pilot project for digital central bank money later...

Jet HR, the startup supported by Italian tech...

Energy transition: Europe is making progress – but...

Surprise: old cars often pollute less than new...

Russia, Biden excludes Meloni from the round of...

Course crash: Siemens Energy – the communication was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy