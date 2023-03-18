US President Joe Biden has described the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘justified’. The move sends “a very strong signal,” Biden said.

US President Joe Biden has described the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin as “justified”. The move sends “a very strong signal,” Biden told journalists in Washington on Friday (local time).

The ICC announced on Friday that it had issued an arrest warrant against Putin and his child rights commissioner Maria Alexeyevna Lvowa-Belowa for kidnapping Ukrainian children to Russia during the Ukraine war.

According to the Ukrainian government, as of February this year, more than 16,000 children have been kidnapped from Ukraine to Russia or Russian-controlled areas. The ICC had already started investigations immediately after the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

Neither the US nor Russia recognize the legitimacy of the ICC.

HOME PAGE