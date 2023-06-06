Home » Russia – European Court of Justice decides on Navalny’s complaint after poisoning
Russia – European Court of Justice decides on Navalny's complaint after poisoning

Russia – European Court of Justice decides on Navalny's complaint after poisoning

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny via video link in a Moscow court at the end of May Image: AFP

The European Court of Human Rights is deciding on a complaint filed by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned three years ago.

The European Court of Human Rights will rule on Tuesday (from 10:00 a.m. CEST) on a complaint filed by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned three years ago. It is about the refusal of the Russian authorities to prosecute the incident.

The opponent of head of state Vladimir Putin received medical treatment in the Berlin Charité in 2020 after poisoning, for which he blames the Kremlin. After recovering, he returned to Russia in January 2021, was arrested and later sentenced to nine years in prison for “fraud”.

A hearing in another case against Navalny is scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow. Because of the accusation of “extremism” he faces up to 35 more years in prison.

