General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development pointed out the way forward for the new cultural mission

Date: 2023-06-05

Views: 58

Source: China Government Network

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small



Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 5th Topic: Work together to create a new culture that belongs to our era – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development points out the way forward for the new cultural mission

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Over the past few days, all walks of life have deeply studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, and deeply understood the spirit of the speech, feeling very excited and encouraged. Everyone said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech pointed out the way forward for undertaking the new cultural mission. On the new journey, we must thoroughly implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, strengthen cultural self-confidence, uphold openness and tolerance, adhere to integrity and innovation, and work together to create a new culture that belongs to our era.

Inherit and develop Chinese civilization well

At the southern foot of Wuzhou Mountain in the western suburbs of Datong, Shanxi, the Yungang Grottoes, which have a history of more than 1,500 years, are located here. Every year, countless tourists come here to experience the baptism of culture and feel the charm of civilization.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping, standing at the strategic height of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, profoundly summed up the five outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization: continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peace, and injected solid foundation for us to inherit and develop Chinese civilization. Ben Peiyuan’s ideological power.” said Cui Xiaoxia, member of the Party Committee of Yungang Research Institute.

“As an outstanding representative of Chinese grotto art, the Yungang Grottoes are a vivid epitome of the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization.” Cui Xiaoxia said, “We must follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as a guide to improve the protection level of Yungang Grottoes and improve the ‘Yungang Grottoes’. “Study” research system, talk about the splendid achievements of Yungang culture and its world significance, pass on the historical context, and let the Chinese civilization flourish.”

Chinese culture has a long history, and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. Promoting the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation requires a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization.

Walking into the Hangzhou branch of the China National Edition Museum, there are many editions on display in the museum, from prehistoric engraved symbols to modern machine prints, which fully demonstrate the continuous and endless Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years.

“The Chinese editions collected here cover a subset of classics and history, modern and ancient humanities, and reflect the history of exchanges, exchanges, and integration of different cultures for thousands of years.” Wu Xueyong, curator of the Hangzhou Branch of the China National Editions Museum, said, “We must keep in mind the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech , around the main theme of Chinese excellent traditional culture, do a good job in the preservation, display, research and exchange of various tasks, promote more people to understand China from the long-standing historical continuity, and better tell the Chinese nation’s civilization of keeping upright but not old-fashioned, respecting the past and not going back to the past Inheritance and development story.”

Under the thousands of miles of blue waves, archaeologists are taking the “Deep Sea Warrior” manned submersible to carry out the first-stage archaeological investigation mission of the No. 1 and No. 2 shipwrecks on the Northwest Land Slope of the South China Sea. Previously, two ancient shipwrecks were discovered here, which will help in-depth study of the two-way flow of the Maritime Silk Road.

Deng Qijiang, the deputy leader of the archaeological investigation project, said, “At present, the archaeological investigation of the two shipwrecks is underway. The outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization contribute to the construction of a culturally powerful country and the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.”

A deep understanding of the significance of “two combinations”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Why is our socialism different? Why is it full of vigor and vitality? The key lies in Chinese characteristics, and the key to Chinese characteristics lies in the combination of the two.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping made an in-depth explanation of the ‘two combinations’, clearly pointing out that the ‘second combination’ is our party’s profound summary of the historical experience of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism, and a profound grasp of the laws of the development of Chinese civilization. This makes I am deeply inspired.” Sun Zhengyu, a professor of philosophy and social sciences at Jilin University, said, “Chinese excellent traditional culture is the root and soul of the Chinese nation, which accumulates the deepest spiritual pursuit of the Chinese nation and represents the unique spiritual identity of the Chinese nation. China has The essence of firm road confidence, theoretical confidence, and system confidence is cultural confidence built on the foundation of more than 5,000 years of civilization inheritance.”

The tree of truth of Marxism can take root and flourish only if it is rooted in the country, the fertile soil of the nation’s history and culture.

“In the process of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, how to construct the cultural form of Chinese-style modernization? General Secretary Xi Jinping gave a clear answer in his speech.” Shen Zhuanghai, Dean of the School of Marxism at Wuhan University, said, “‘ The proposal of the second “combination” condenses the struggle experience of the party leading the people for more than a hundred years, and reveals the methodology of building a socialist cultural power in the new era and creating a new brilliance of socialist culture.”

Shen Zhuanghai said: “We must study and understand the latest interpretation of the General Secretary, absorb nutrition and wisdom from the excellent traditional culture formed and accumulated by the Chinese nation for generations, and guide more students to have high confidence in the vitality and creativity of Chinese culture. , continue the cultural genes, extract the essence of thought, and jointly create a new culture that belongs to our era.”

In the Shaanxi History Museum, precious cultural relics condense the beauty of thousands of years of civilization, attracting many tourists to visit. Hou Ningbin, director of the museum, immediately led the staff of the museum to learn the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

“The important speech of the general secretary made us truly realize that it is the ‘second combination’ that allows us to make full use of the precious resources of excellent traditional Chinese culture in a broader cultural space and explore future-oriented theoretical and institutional innovations ” Hou Ningbin said, “The museum is a window for the communication between China‘s excellent traditional culture and the general public. We will continue to tell the story of cultural relics to the audience through more high-quality exhibitions and open activities, activate traditional culture with innovation and creation, and use the spirit of the times Continue the Chinese culture.”

better shoulder the new cultural mission

In summer, the ancient trees of Yuelu Academy of Hunan University are towering and covered with green shade. In the thousand-year-old school, whether it is the expectation of “study up to the sky” or the ancient motto of “seeking truth from facts”, they all record the long-standing and well-established Chinese culture and the brilliance of thought that illuminates the ancient and modern.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech made Yuelu Academy Party Secretary Chen Yuxiang deeply feel the heavy responsibility: “In the great new era, Yuelu Academy will further strengthen the research and interpretation of Chinese excellent traditional culture, and earnestly combine the essence of Marxist thought with Chinese excellent The essence of traditional culture is integrated, and new interpretations are constantly made in terms of theoretical development, so as to promote cultural prosperity and build a culturally powerful country.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Chinese civilization is outstandingly inclusive and peaceful. The general secretary’s speech gave great encouragement to Ding Yuling, curator of Fujian Quanzhou Overseas Transportation History Museum.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and more and more people come to Quanzhou Maritime Museum to visit and study.” Ding Yuling said, “As cultural and museum workers, we must devote ourselves to cultural communication with fuller enthusiasm. , to provide the people with rich and colorful cultural products, and to take up our new cultural mission in the new era with little effort in practical positions.”

Forge ahead on a new journey, constantly cultivate and create a new era of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, we must adhere to integrity and innovation.

On the eve of this year’s Dai Water-Splashing Festival, the water-splashing dance music created by the Gengma County Folk Song and Dance Troupe in Yunnan became popular on social networks. The dance music absorbs local intangible cultural heritage elements such as red deer dance, white elephant dance, and elephant foot drum language. At the same time, it innovates art forms and adds pop music elements to present a relaxed and cheerful rhythm style, which is widely loved by young audiences.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping said that we must adhere to the uprightness and innovation, and with the uprightness and vigor of keeping uprightness and innovation, continue the historical context and compose contemporary chapters. This further points out the direction for us to realize the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional culture.” Gengma County Wang Feng, the person in charge of the National Song and Dance Troupe, said that in the future, he and his team will base themselves on keeping the roots of excellent traditional culture, continue to explore and innovate modern expressions of traditional culture, and strive to create more literary and artistic masterpieces that can be retained, and write more in the new era. A new chapter in the development of vivid cultural heritage.