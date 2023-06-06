The 5 best books on American prohibition

In this assortment of books, we’ve carefully selected a collection of titles that delve into the fascinating subject of American Prohibition. There aren’t many in Italian dedicated specifically to this period of American history, so we’ve added three in English to the top five list below.

What are American Prohibition books about?

The five books attempt to transport readers back in time to the Roaring 20s, where the Prohibition era was marked by the clash between law enforcement and criminal syndicates. From the infamous Al Capone to the gritty bootleggers of Franklin County, Virginia, these books can help you understand this often violent time.

A noteworthy book in this collection is The gangster empire . It is notable for its comprehensive examination of the Prohibition era, focusing on key figures such as Al Capone. The book provides a detailed account of the Roaring Twenties, capturing the essence of the time and exploring the central role gangsters played in the illegal alcohol trade.

Another fascinating work is The wettest county in the world , which transports readers to Franklin County, Virginia during the Great Depression and Prohibition. This novel tells the epic story of three men caught up in the clandestine alcohol trade, shedding light on the challenges they faced and the profound impact of Prohibition on their lives.

For those interested in a broader historical perspective, Prohibition offers a rousing story of the government’s attempt to end America’s love affair with liquor. This English-language book provides a detailed account of the rise and fall of Prohibition, exploring the government’s failed efforts to curb alcohol consumption.

