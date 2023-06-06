Coping with everyday life with visual impairment

ARAG experts on compensation for disadvantages for those affected

Most of us need reading glasses by midlife at the latest. For many, it is an unfamiliar feeling of not being able to see everything clearly. Other people, however, are clearly more restricted in their vision from birth or due to a change in the course of their lives and are therefore often impaired in many everyday situations. On the Day of Visual Impairment on June 6, the ARAG experts will deal with the options available to those affected.

25 years Visually Impaired Day

It was the German Blind and Visually Impaired Association (DBSV) that 25 years ago wanted to draw more attention to the problems that people who are not completely blind but who are still visually impaired often have in everyday life. Since then, the DBSV has managed, among other things, to obtain various forms of support for those affected. This often involves covering the costs of visual aids or other means, but also, for example, creating standards that regulate how machines and devices used in everyday and public life must be designed so that visually impaired people can also use them.

degree of visual impairment

According to Statista, around 334,600 Germans were officially considered visually impaired in 2021. Although not everyone who needs glasses falls under this status, a visual impairment is recognized even if there is no blindness, but a residual ability to see is present. The legislature classifies the condition into different categories and has defined limits as to what is referred to as “substantial visual impairment”, “severe visual impairment”, blindness or deaf-blindness. The ARAG experts recommend a corresponding examination, because this determines the entitlement to certain benefits or other compensation for disadvantages. The degree is determined by special ophthalmologists who have special testing equipment. It’s not just about visual acuity, but also about possible limitations in the field of vision.

The severely handicapped ID card

In order to finance life-enhancing measures for visually impaired people, there is, among other things, the visually impaired allowance, which is due to those people whose visual impairment makes them “severely visually impaired”. However, the ARAG experts point out that, unlike the blind allowance, it is only paid in some federal states (Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt). In addition, the poor eyesight also entitles you to a severely disabled person’s pass, which you can apply for at your responsible social security office or citizens’ office. Depending on the degree of impairment, this entitles you to certain so-called disadvantage compensations, such as financial benefits, e.g. B. the broadcasting fee or Deutsche Telekom, or preferences, for example in working life. In this context, the ARAG experts point out that the severely disabled person’s pass is not only available to the blind and severely visually impaired, but also to those who are already significantly visually impaired. The latter have a visual acuity of no more than ten percent, the severely visually impaired only five percent or less. Incidentally, according to ARAG experts, there is no level of care just for visual impairment or even blindness.

Advice for everyday life

With leserlich.info, the DBSV offers a platform that gives communication designers help to design inclusive websites and thus make them accessible to visually impaired people. Those affected will find a collection of useful everyday tricks on the advice pages for everyday tricks, especially at home, but also when traveling or shopping. From greeting blind people, where a nod of the head is not enough, to the correct guidance of visually impaired people – the guidelines from the Bund zur Förderung Sehbehinderter e. V. helps in dealing with visually impaired people.

Visually impaired and blind pupils as well as their school environment can find support offers in the pupil pool, an offer of the counseling service Integrationsfachdienst Sehen (IFD Sehen). The IFD lends aids such as B. screen readers or enlargement cameras, and supports the technical integration in the school.

Security through animal companion

Even the severe visual impairment entitles you to a guide dog for the blind (paragraph 33, Book V of the Social Insurance Code). If certain conditions are met at the same time, e.g. B. sufficient physical fitness of the person concerned, suitable living space and permission to keep dogs by the landlord, there is therefore the right to have such an assistance dog placed at his side. If health insurance companies initially refuse to cover the costs in view of the high costs of around 30,000 euros, the ARAG experts advise, however, to remain persistent. They refer to a specific case in which a blind woman successfully enforced a guide dog at her health insurance fund so that she could continue her everyday life actively and independently (Rhineland-Palatinate State Social Court, Az.: L 5 KR 99/13).

