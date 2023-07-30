Does elderberry help with a sore throat? – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

The natural way to relieve a sore throat

If your throat is sore and it hurts with every swallow, it is often caused by a cold or flu. The cause is usually rhinovirus. The pathogens transmitted by droplet infection colonize the airways and cause an inflammatory reaction in the mucous membranes. A home remedy for a sore throat that has almost been forgotten today is elderberry. With their valuable ingredients, the blossoms and berries of the native plant help to relieve cold symptoms in various ways. What is the effect of elderberry on cold-related sore throats and how can those affected simply make use of the valuable helper from the natural pharmacy at home?

Decongestant, expectorant, immune-boosting: This is how elderberry works against a sore throat

Both the berries and the flowers of the elderberry bush, which usually grows wild, can be used to relieve cold symptoms such as a sore throat. Both have ingredients that are very effective against inflammation and swelling in the throat area. These include the so-called anthocyanins. “The phytochemicals are known to be strong antioxidants and are responsible for the coloring of elderberries, among other things. In addition, anthocyanins also have an anti-inflammatory effect and can thus contribute to reducing swelling in the mucous membranes of the throat and relieving sore throats,” explains naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann.

A sore throat is often accompanied by stubborn mucus in the airways. Cornelia Titzmann: “The flavonoids (secondary plant substances) contained in elderberry help to thin the viscous mucus and thus make it easier to cough it up. At the same time, the mucilage found primarily in elderflowers creates a protective film. When drinking elderflower tea, for example, this covers the irritated mucous membranes and soothes them.” Another valuable ingredient in elderberry is vitamin C. In combination with the antioxidants, the vitamins make an important contribution to strengthening the immune system. A good immune system is an important prerequisite for the body to be able to protect itself from colds and combat symptoms such as a sore throat.

As a tea or juice: This is how you can use elderberry for a sore throat

In the case of a sore throat caused by a cold, those affected can use elderberry in different ways. The most popular option is to brew an elderflower tea. “Pour boiling water over 1-2 teaspoons of dried elderflower and let the tea steep for 5-10 minutes. Drink the tea up to three times a day. If you prefer the taste of the berries, warm elderberry juice is an alternative. Mix the juice 1:1 with hot but not boiling water and drink the mixture several times a day,” recommends Cornelia Titzmann. Important: If the pain in the throat is very severe, is not accompanied by other cold symptoms and/or does not go away on its own after five days, patients should definitely consult a doctor to have the cause clarified.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

