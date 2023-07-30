how LG QNED presents stunning visuals

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, July 26, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – In general, having a bigger television screen is a good thing. Over time, larger televisions have not only become more accessible, but have become increasingly popular among consumers. They allow viewers to fully immerse themselves in the content they are watching, as advances in cinematic technology now allow our favorite stories to come to life on screen in a more realistic way.

However, simply having a bigger screen doesn’t always result in a hyper-realistic viewing experience. As we enter the age of ultra-big TVs, LG Electronics has upgraded its screen technology to bring the best in home entertainment. To learn more about these changes, we explore three key features that make the big screen experience truly exceptional.

Discover the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell

LG has combined NanoCell and Quantum Dot technologies in its QNED TVs – the only panel manufacturer to do so – to produce richer, more vivid colors than previously possible on LCD TVs. The latest 55″ and 65″ TVs in the LG QNED 806 series – available since March 2022 and a popular choice among consumers, bring a new level of immersion to viewing content in true 4K at 120Hz. They are also the more accessible from the new QNED range.

LG has taken QNED a step further by adding Mini-LED technology to select models in the range. While conventional LED TVs only have a few hundred LEDs used for backlighting, QNED Mini-LED TVs are illuminated with up to 30,000 mini-LEDs. These mini-LEDs are smaller and more densely distributed, allowing them to produce much higher peak brightness, crisp image quality and richer colors. They also feature Full-Array local illumination to reduce backlight bleed, or “halo effect” and provide deep blacks in dark scenes. This allows QNED Mini-LEDs to boast a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, whereas your typical LCD screen only goes up to around 1,000:1.

This year, LG introduced upgraded 55”, 65”, 75” and 86” models to its QNED Mini-LED 856 series. The models in this series all come with stunning 4K resolution with 120 refresh rate Hz.

Smarter technology

At the heart of all of LG’s QNED TVs that are launched is the company’s α 7 Gen 5 AI processor. The processor uses deep learning algorithms to automatically adjust picture and color quality based on the content you’re watching. This includes body and object enhancement, background and background enhancement, and even resolution boost which can convert low resolution content to true 4K resolution on compatible models. Additionally, the LG AI Sound Pro delivers more lively sound and allows the TV’s built-in speakers to mix stereo content into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

LG has also upgraded its Smart TV platform with the latest webOS 22 and a new operating system with a more intuitive interface. Viewers can now create personal profiles for easy access and personalized content recommendations based on their viewing history.

Put the cinema in the living room

Whether viewers are looking for the best way to watch sports and movies or enhance their gaming experience, LG display technologies have raised the bar for home entertainment. The latest generation of QNED TVs reflect incredible innovations in both panel technology and the software inside the TVs. There is now a greater variety of models in each range for consumers to choose from.

To learn more about LG’s QNED TVs and bring the best cinematic experiences right to your living room, visit https://www.lg.com/africa_en/qned-tvs

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems, and visionary products with artificial intelligence. The company creates complete home solutions with its advanced core technologies and is committed to improving the lives of consumers around the world by developing well-designed kitchen appliances, appliances and air solution products. . Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation, and compelling health benefits. To learn more, visit https://www.lg.com/africa

