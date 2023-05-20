Russia – ICC is undeterred after Russian action against chief prosecutor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) reacted with sharp criticism to the appearance of its chief prosecutor on a Russian wanted list. ‘The ICC considers these measures unacceptable,’ said the Hague-based court.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) reacted with sharp criticism to the appearance of its chief prosecutor on a Russian wanted list. “The ICC considers these measures unacceptable,” said the Hague-based court. “The court will not be swayed in exercising its rightful mandate to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes.”

A picture of the British ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan appeared in the database of the Russian Interior Ministry on Friday. In the filing released by the Ministry, Khan is described as a man who was born on March 30, 1970 in Edinburgh, Scotland. No information was provided on the alleged crime for which Khan appeared on the wanted list. Khan issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

The court is aware of the “unjustified coercive measures” taken by the Russian authorities and is “deeply concerned,” the ICC said. The ICC called on its 123 member states to “intensify their efforts to protect the court” and its staff.

The ICC accuses Putin of war crimes for kidnapping thousands of Ukrainian children in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations. A few days after the arrest warrant was issued, Moscow launched a criminal investigation against Khan and three ICC judges.

