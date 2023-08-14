Russia probably no longer finances Wagner mercenaries – Russia stops freighters with warning shots

Scholz remains reluctant to send cruise missiles to KievFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed reservations about a possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The SPD politician said on Sunday in the ZDF “summer interview” of the program “Berlin direct”, as in the past, the federal government will always check every single decision very carefully.

Germany will continue to make things difficult for itself, said Scholz. His impression is that the vast majority of citizens find that very correct. “Decisions must always be weighed carefully,” said the Chancellor. “And I will continue to do that and say that very clearly.” Scholz continued: “We deal with all the questions that are put to us and can then say something about it if there is something to say about it.”

Scholz said Germany is the country that supports Ukraine the most after the US. “We do this primarily with tanks, with artillery. We did that with a lot of air defense.” Scholz pointed out that the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy had thanked Germany for the two additional launch pads of the Patriot air defense system.

Ukraine is continuing to put pressure on the German government to supply Kiev with German Taurus cruise missiles for defense against Russia. Ukraine needs them “to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of their territories,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told “Bild am Sonntag”.

