Listen to the audio version of the article

Ryanair consolidates the recovery in Italy where for next summer it plans to base 10 new aircraft (2 in Bergamo 1 in Rome, another 7 scattered in various Italian airports) with an investment of one billion dollars. The number of aircraft based in Italy of the low-cost carrier rises to 95, which in 2022 transported 56 million passengers, reaching a market share of 40%, for a total investment of 9.5 billion dollars, numbers that make Ryanair the first airline in Italy for passenger traffic…