Home Business Ryanair invests one billion dollars in Italy
Business

Ryanair invests one billion dollars in Italy

by admin
Ryanair invests one billion dollars in Italy

Ryanair consolidates the recovery in Italy where for next summer it plans to base 10 new aircraft (2 in Bergamo 1 in Rome, another 7 scattered in various Italian airports) with an investment of one billion dollars. The number of aircraft based in Italy of the low-cost carrier rises to 95, which in 2022 transported 56 million passengers, reaching a market share of 40%, for a total investment of 9.5 billion dollars, numbers that make Ryanair the first airline in Italy for passenger traffic…

See also  Wall Street: sell off on Big Tech stocks, Nasdaq -1.7%. Focus on Powell while US debt ceiling is emergency

You may also like

US December CPI strikes! If it is not...

Agritech, there are 1,200 start-ups in the world...

Stock exchanges today 12 January: according to the...

The wave of annual report performance is gradually...

Consob: smaller stock market on GDP, overdraft sales...

The international gold price has risen again, supported...

Savings, heart-pounding 2022 for Sgr. Now it’s a...

Treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Eni launches bonds linked to sustainability objectives: new...

In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy