Ryzen 5 can compete with i9!Ryzen 7 7700X/Ryzen 5 7600X evaluation: the most fragrant 2000 yuan processor in the contemporary era

1. Preface: Ryzen 5 7600X faces i5-12600K

Before the release of Zen4, the most fragrant 2000 yuan processor was the i5-12600K. Faced with it, AMD is under tremendous pressure, especially the Ryzen 7 5800X has repeatedly cut prices to meet the challenge. Of course, this is not a problem with the Ryzen 7 5800X, because it has fought two generations of Core processors before that.

On September 26, 2022, the Ryzen 7000X series processors with Zen4 architecture were officially lifted. We also brought you the first evaluations of the two top high-end Ryzen processors, the Ryzen 9 7900X and the Ryzen 9 7950X. In front of it, Intel’s strongest i9-12900K is no longer an opponent.

Today, we will bring the evaluation of the remaining 2 processors, the Ryzen 7 7700X and the Ryzen 5 7600X.

The Ryzen 7000 series processors based on the Zen4 architecture have increased the process technology from the previous generation TSMC 7nm to 5nm, and also added the AVX512 instruction set, doubled the L2 cache capacity, and optimized the DDR5 memory latency. All these make Zen The processor’s IPC performance improved by 13%.

Coupled with the advantage in frequency, the Ryzen 7000 has achieved a 30% increase in single-core performance.

The Ryzen 7 7700X adopts an 8-core 16-thread design, with a base frequency of 4.5GHz and an acceleration frequency of 5.4GHz. It has a 32MB L3 cache and an 8MB L2 cache, with a thermal design power consumption of 105W.

The Ryzen 5 7600X has 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base frequency of 4.7GHz and an acceleration frequency of 5.3GHz. It also has a 32MB L3 cache, a 6MB L2 cache, and a thermal design power consumption of 105W.

There is no doubt that the opponent of the Ryzen 5 7600X is the i5-12600K.