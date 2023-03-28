Sace Spa, skyrocketing profit (+32.5%) in 2022

“Risk concentration is a traditional critical issue STEALING, as in general of Export credit agencies. In the case of SACE, the sector concentration, with the cruise sector accounting for over 50% of total exposures to private counterparties. We reiterate the need for the corporate bodies to carefully monitor the evolution of the risks assumed by STEALING implementing behaviors aimed at ensuring greater sectoral diversification”.

Words that can be read in the report approved by Court of AuditorsControl Section on Entities, with the object of the 2021 budget of the SACE Spa Foreign Trade Insurance Services, registered office in Rome. Among other things, it carries out reinsurance, co-insurance and guarantee functions for political, economic and catastrophic risks, as well as commercial and exchange risks, to which national operators and companies, including foreign ones, are exposed in the commercial activities of internationalization of the Italian economy.

Recently, as a result of negotiations that have taken place, the Ministry of Economy and Finance e Deposits and Loans Fund have agreed on the transfer of the SACE Group from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. So SACE Spa is wholly owned by the Ministry and the Simest Spa was sold to Deposits and Loans Fund.

Subscribe to the newsletter

