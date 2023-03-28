Singer Elena Kitić was the target of fierce condemnations from social network users because of one of her posts.

Source: Instagram/elenakitic

The daughter of pop couple Mile Kitić and Marta Savić, Elena accused her colleague Marina Cvetković, better known as Mahrina, of stealing her song and music video through social networks. Mahrina released a new track called “Tu si sabeki” and a music video for it, which reminds her a lot of Elena’s single “Fobije”, and the singer accused her of theft.

In a detailed address on Instagram, Kitić said what she reproaches her colleague for, and Twitter users then took to the mentioned platform, attacking her for being illiterate. Since Elena did not use a capital letter after a full stop or a comma in advertising on Instagram, and voice changes did not go well with her either, Twitter users bombarded her with negative comments, pointing out that she is illiterate.

We will quote only a part of Elena’s post – “First of all, I didn’t know that the song was dedicated to your loved one. And I’m very sorry that you experienced that loss. As for the song, all I could hear was that the song reminded me a lot (it was reminds, because in the compounds ds and dš, the equation of consonants by sonority is not applied) to mine. that it is in the same bpm and has an identical gradation,” she wrote, among other things.

“It’s eye-popping how illiterate she is”, “She doesn’t know grammar”, “How illiterate she is and writes incoherently, what is this”, “Elena Kitić found illiterate, because dad can buy everything except education and charisma”, “Elena Kitić, to hire a proofreader for her stories, it’s urgent”, “She literally puts a capital letter at the end of a sentence, a comma and a period simply don’t exist”, “The most illiterate woman in the universe has been found”, are just some of the comments that lit up the mentioned social network.

Elena a few minutes after Mahrina’s song came out, she drew attention to the fact that the new single was a copy of hers, and then came Cvetković’s justification, that she wrote the song herself and dedicated it to her deceased grandmother, and that she only sought inspiration from Kitić at some moments, but Elena didn’t want to accept that as an excuse, so she did hit her colleague again.

Listen to both songs and watch the videos:

Elena – Phobias



Elena Kitić Source: YouTube/Elena Kitić

Mahrina – You are here forever



Mahrina – You are here forever Source: YouTube/ IDJVideos.TV

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!