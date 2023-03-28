As a strategy to continue promoting the care and conservation of forests among parishioners, Cormacarena, in alliance with the Government of Meta and the Archdiocese of Villavicencio, began the delivery of more than 10,000 trees in 130 Catholic churches in 20 municipalities of the department of Goal.

Each of these native seedlings such as moriche, caño fistol, palo cruz, pate vaca, gualanday, saman, among others, are already being distributed this weekend in some parishes of Villavicencio, Acacías, Guamal and Restrepo. While the rest of the trees will be delivered this week in other municipalities, until the celebration of Palm Sunday.

This initiative seeks for citizens to adopt the habit of planting and caring for these species that provide multiple ecological benefits for human life in their own homes, and, in addition, it is an invitation to denounce the illegal trafficking of wildlife in the department and refrain from consumption of bush meat such as limpet, chigüiro, armadillo and deer.

Likewise, Cormacarena will carry out a great day of planting moriche palms within the framework of Holy Week, to encourage the protection of natural resources and, incidentally, advance the green goal of planting 10 million trees by December 2023 in all the Department.

Source: Cormacarena

Related