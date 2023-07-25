Weather forecast Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia it will be very hot, in some places the temperature will be as high as 44 degrees!

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački

Serbia: On Tuesday, extreme heat in central and southern Serbia with temperatures up to 44°C in some places. In the north of Vojvodina, the heat is lower by about 10 degrees. During the day, sunny periods with moderate cloudiness coming from the northwest. At the end of the day and in the night towards Wednesday, refreshment is expected in the north of Serbia with local showers. The wind is weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and westerly in the afternoon in the north of Serbia, and moderate to strong southwesterly in the south. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 26°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north to 44°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, showers are possible in the north and west of Serbia.

White City: On Tuesday, strong heat with sunny periods and moderate cloudiness. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 26°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Niš: Sunny and extreme heat on Tuesday. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 43°C.

Užice region: On Tuesday, strong heat with sunny periods and moderate cloudiness. Refreshments are expected in the middle of the night with local showers. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 22°C, and maximum from 38°C to 40°C. Very warm in Zlatibor and Tara, up to 34°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Tuesday, strong heat with sunny periods and moderate cloudiness coming from the northwest. At the end of the day and in the night towards Wednesday, refreshment is expected with local showers. The wind is weak to moderate southerly in the morning, and moderate southwesterly and westerly in the afternoon. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 22°C to 26°C, and maximum from 34°C in the north of Vojvodina to 40°C in the south of Banat. Showers coming from the west are possible in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Tuesday, strong heat with sunny periods and moderate cloudiness. In the middle of the night refreshment with showers. Moderate south and southwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 24°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Subotica: On Tuesday, heat with sunny periods and moderate cloudiness. The wind is weak to moderate from the south and south-west, at the end of the day it will increase from the north-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 34°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Wednesday refreshment with rain and showers in all regions. Local disasters with hail and stormy winds are possible in the south and east of Serbia. Moderate northwesterly wind. Blood pressure below normal and rising. Morning temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 24°C in the north of Serbia to 36°C in the far south. In the evening only in the south the rain stops. On Thursday fresh morning and pleasant weather during the day with longer sunny periods. On Friday and Saturday warmer and hot again on Saturday.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:06 Pancevo Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

