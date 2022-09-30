A new massacre in Kabul, the Hazara Shiites still victims. An explosion in the Kaaj education center west of the capital, in the Dashte Barchi area, in Afghanistan killed at least 19 people and injured many others.

The students had just taken a university exam when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the building. Many of those living in the area belong to the Shiite Hazara minority, which has been targeted multiple times over the years with bloody attacks.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said security teams were on the spot and that attacking civilian targets “demonstrates the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last August promising security and stability, but especially in the capital, the attacks of the Islamic State against a Sunni fundamentalist group, in particular against the Shiite minority, continued.