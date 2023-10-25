Saipem, 9 months of growth. Summons members for capital increase

(Teleborsa) – Saipem, a services and solutions company for the energy and infrastructure sector, has closed i first nine months of 2023 con revenues equal to 8,363 million euros (+18.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2022), EBITDA adjusted equal to 640 million euros (+43.8%) e Net income positive amount of 79 million euros (compared to a loss of 138 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022). In particular, the third quarter saw revenues of 3,016 million euros (+5.6%), adjusted EBITDA of 230 million euros (+26.4%) and net profit of 39 million euros (vs -8 million euros ).

I new orders acquired they settled at 11,918 million euros, +72.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Over 80% of the acquisitions were made in the offshore businesses (E&C and Drilling). The consolidated order book grows by over 3.5 billion euros compared to 31 December 2022.

The net financial position pre-IFRS 16 at 30 September 2023 is positive for 125 million euros (post-IFRS 16 Net Financial Position negative for 171 million euros).

Capital increase of 500 million euros

The Board of Directors resolved to submit for approval to theshareholders’ meeting (called for 13 December 2023) the authorization proposal for convertibility of the equity-linked bond into shares of a nominal amount of 500 million euros, expiring on 11 September 2029, reserved for qualified investors and issued last 11 September and, consequently, the proposed capital increase social with the exclusion of the right of option for a maximum of 500 million euros.

On 18 October 2023 the CONSOBruling on the request proposed by Saipem, communicated the revocation from the obligation to disclose additional information in the periodic accounting reports, to which Saipem was subject starting from the CONSOB request of 10 May 2022.