IVECO BUS The Crossway breaks a new record: the 60,000th unit produced – Companies

The IVECO BUS CROSSWAY range has reached a new production record, churning out vehicle number 60,000. The example that marked the historic milestone left the assembly line, testifying to the success of this award-winning range, appreciated internationally and leader in the reference segment.

Since its launch in 2006, the IVECO BUS CROSSWAY range has always improved, confirming its leadership in Europe and its success in other continents. Available in different variants (10, 8, 12, 13 and 14.5 m) with a wide choice of energy sources (biogas, hybrid, electric), the CROSSWAY range perfectly meets all customer needs, regardless of the mission. Designed to combine profitability, versatility and performance, it represents the ideal choice for transport companies.

The CROSSWAY range has also received prestigious awards, including the “International Bus & Coach Award 2017” and has been awarded four times as Sustainable Bus of the Year in the Intercity category: “SBY 2018” with the Low Entry gas version, “SBY 2020” with the methane version, “SBY 2023” with the Low Entry Hybrid Gas version compatible with biomethane and recently the CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC model was awarded as “SBY 2024”.

Made in the Vysoké Mýto plant (Czech Republic), the CROSSWAY range can rely on long-standing expertise in the production of intercity buses. The plant is one of the largest in the Czech Republic and Eastern Europe, as well as being the largest bus manufacturing plant in Europe.

