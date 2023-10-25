Home » IVECO BUS The Crossway breaks a new record: the 60,000th unit produced – Companies
World

IVECO BUS The Crossway breaks a new record: the 60,000th unit produced – Companies

by admin
IVECO BUS The Crossway breaks a new record: the 60,000th unit produced – Companies

The IVECO BUS CROSSWAY range has reached a new production record, churning out vehicle number 60,000. The example that marked the historic milestone left the assembly line, testifying to the success of this award-winning range, appreciated internationally and leader in the reference segment.

Since its launch in 2006, the IVECO BUS CROSSWAY range has always improved, confirming its leadership in Europe and its success in other continents. Available in different variants (10, 8, 12, 13 and 14.5 m) with a wide choice of energy sources (biogas, hybrid, electric), the CROSSWAY range perfectly meets all customer needs, regardless of the mission. Designed to combine profitability, versatility and performance, it represents the ideal choice for transport companies.

The CROSSWAY range has also received prestigious awards, including the “International Bus & Coach Award 2017” and has been awarded four times as Sustainable Bus of the Year in the Intercity category: “SBY 2018” with the Low Entry gas version, “SBY 2020” with the methane version, “SBY 2023” with the Low Entry Hybrid Gas version compatible with biomethane and recently the CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC model was awarded as “SBY 2024”.

Made in the Vysoké Mýto plant (Czech Republic), the CROSSWAY range can rely on long-standing expertise in the production of intercity buses. The plant is one of the largest in the Czech Republic and Eastern Europe, as well as being the largest bus manufacturing plant in Europe.

See also  Is the Olympics a bad thing for the host city? | Japan | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing...

Cellnex, sold 3,226 sites by virtue of agreements...

The Key to Chinese Characteristics: The Combination of...

Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp...

The Demographic Challenges of Cuba: Accelerated Aging, Low...

Greta, the posts against Israel and the clash...

Progress and Testimonies at the 18th Synod of...

Carlos Sadness and Melissa Robles pay tribute to...

Head of Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Loses Family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy