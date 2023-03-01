Saipem, theThe acquisition of this contract represents an important consolidation of Saipem’s presence in the Ivory Coast

Saipem was awarded by the Joint Venture Eni Cote d’Ivoire Ltd. and Petroci a drilling contract off the Ivory Coast worth $400 million. This value is to be considered gross of the leasing costs of the Deep Value Driller vessel which will be used for the operations.

Saipem this morning drives the list on the Milan Stock Exchange, jumping by 2.18% after the brilliant financial results and also in the wake of the new drilling contract.

The contract provides the use of the seventh generation drilling vessel Deep Value Drillerone of the most modern in the world, for which Saipem has entered into a charter agreement with the company Deep Value Driller.

Saipem thus strengthens the competitiveness of its fleet by leveraging its consolidated expertise in the selection and management of technologically advanced naval vessels.

The acquisition of this contract represents an important consolidation of Saipem’s presence in the Ivory Coast, a strategic area where the company is currently carrying out the project for the development of the Baleine oil and gas field. This field was recently discovered thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.

