Saipem extends Santorini offshore drilling contract by two years

Saipem has been awarded by Eni a two-year extension of the contract for the use of the drilling vessel Santorini.

The contract extension, which will give continuity to the ongoing activity, will come into effect from August 2023 and is worth approximately 280 million dollars. To this amount will be added additional income linked to investments for improvements to the plant for approximately 15 million.

Santorini is a seventh generation vessel acquired by Saipem in December 2022, capable of drilling at depths of up to 12,000 feet (over 3,500 meters). The vessel features the latest solutions in the field of digitization and automation which guarantee the highest standards of safety and respect for the environment which place her at the top of the technological offer for ultra-deep water projects.

Thanks to this acquisition, Saipem confirms its competitive positioning in the ultra-deep water drilling sector.

