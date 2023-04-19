Milan, Theo and Leao are not held on social networks: what a blow to Naples

It’s a big party at home Milan after the draw on the field of Napoli and the conquest, after 16 years, of the semifinals in the Champions League. Major protagonists of the evening of Maradona They were Theo Hernandez e Raphael Leoboth on and off the field. At the final whistle, the two Rossoneri celebrated in the locker room, posting everything on their official Instagram profiles. In one story, the Portuguese, together with the French full-back, are seen silencing all those who gave AC Milan as underdogs after the draw against Napoli. Theo Hernandez has also published several stories, including one in which he is paid homage by his brother Lucas, full-back of the Bavaria Monaco.



Leao and Theo Hernandez unleashed on social media

On your official profile of Instagram, Raphael Leo celebrated last night’s feat at Maradona with a post in which, in addition to him, you can see Theo Hernandez, Giroud, brahim diaz e Bennacer celebrate reaching the semifinals of Champions League: “Humility has won… we’re in the semifinals. Go Milan!!“. Many comments arrived, including that of Lazzarunner-up to San Remo: “If Milan win the Champions League, I’ll feat Rafa“. Among the answers, the compliments of Patrick Kluivert e Sergio Oliveiraformer Giallorossi under the Galatasaray. Even the former Rossoneri Delofeu added himself to the list of celebratory comments: “How great are you“.