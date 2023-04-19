The Golden Trail World Series live on Eurosport in 20 languages ​​and in 53 countries – Sport Marketing News

In 2023, the Golden Trail World Series will be broadcast on the TV channel Eurosport. On the programme: four races (Marathon du Mont-Blanc, Sierre-Zinal and the two races – women’s and men’s – of the Finale in Italy, Il Golfo Dell’Isola) will be broadcast live for two hours on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels, and fully on the Eurosport player. A 23-minute summary of the best moments from Zegama, Dolomyths’ Run and the US tour will also be broadcast one week after each event on Eurosport 1&2.

While the Golden Trail Series teams will provide all commentary in English, French and Italian (for the final two races), all GTWS broadcasts on Eurosport will be provided by the channel in 20 different languages ​​and broadcast in 53 countries: a first for a trail running circuit. “With the broadcast of the Golden Trail Series on Eurosport, we reach a new milestone for our circuit and for our sport,” he says. Gregory Vollet, Director of the Golden Trail Series. “Eurosport already broadcasts many endurance and outdoor sports, such as cycling, cyclo-cross, the biggest marathons in the world, winter sports, etc. We thought this TV channel was ideal for broadcasting the GTWS and for talking about trails. We will have eight hours of live coverage, two of which dedicated exclusively to women (during the Final in Italy), and this from the first year. This new direction will help us grow our sport further and make it credible on the media scene.”