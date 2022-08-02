Saipem announced this morning that it has been awarded an offshore E&C contract from Enimed, a company of the Eni group, for the transport and installation of a gas pipeline that will connect the four wells of the Argo and Cassiopea fields to the Sicilian coast, for a value of approximately 300 million euros.

With a length of 60 km and a maximum depth of 660 meters, the 14 ”gas pipeline will be laid by the Castorone and the Castoro 10, ships recognized as top of the range in the world panorama for pipe laying. In addition, Saipem 3000 will install Umbilicals that will connect the wells of the field to the “Precious” platform. The Cassiopea project, a note explains, represents a strategic infrastructure in the national energy landscape, recently hit by the deteriorated geo-political scenario, confirming Saipem among the main contractors able to effectively support customers and provide tangible solutions in response to the current crisis energy.