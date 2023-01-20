Day dedicated to purchases for Saipem, after the award of two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million dollars. The stock is starting to close the session with an increase of 8.1% to 1.371 euro, realizing the best performance among the companies of the Ftse Mib (+0.6%).

The first contract – in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil – was awarded by TotalEnergies for the development project of LAPA Southwest (LAPA SW), a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometers offshore of the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The scope of work involves the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of submarine umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURFs), as well as submarine production systems (SPS).

This is the first integrated SURF and SPS project ever awarded by TotalEnergies.

Saipem will make the most of local content using its Guarujá CTCO (Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore) shipyard for logistics activities and the fabrication of quadruple joints and other production activities.

The other contract was awarded to Saipem by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project. The project, in deep water in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of an 80 km Pipe-in-Pipe pipeline connecting the subsea production model of the Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

Offshore operations are scheduled for 2025 and will be performed by Saipem’s flagship Castorone.