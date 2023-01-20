Home Sports Shomurodov, Ilic, Brekalo, Henry… Here are all the hits of the last 10 transfer market days
Sports

Shomurodov, Ilic, Brekalo, Henry… Here are all the hits of the last 10 transfer market days

by admin
Shomurodov, Ilic, Brekalo, Henry… Here are all the hits of the last 10 transfer market days

We enter the hot phase of the winter session, that of the “prisoners” who hope to be freed

The last 10 days of the transfer market are those of the “prisoners” who hope to be released. Let’s take Shomurodov, a redundant from Roma who cannot be denied: since last summer he would like to go, yet he has to wait for someone to accept the formula requested by Roma. And Pinto, now grappling with the Zaniolo case, does not intend to give up.

See also  2022 International Travel Fair Hot Discussion "RCEP" Opportunities Cross-border Tourism Becomes a Hot Word_Member States_Dai Bin_Development

You may also like

”I believe in my son’s innocence” – Video...

Juve penalty, here is the new Serie A...

Juve, the 47 questions from the prosecutors and...

Juve-Atalanta cannot be seen in France. BeIN: “Goddess...

Surf, the world championship that is worth the...

Carta Ronaldo, the prosecutor has 47 questions for...

“Football Spring Festival Gala” Cristiano Ronaldo Messi staged...

Road to Milano City Marathon 2023: the story...

Saudi sovereign wealth fund aims to buy the...

D’Onofrio case, Trentalange deferred: FIGC prosecutor’s decision

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy