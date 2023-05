ÄDoctors are still among the top earners in Germany. With a gross median salary of 93,793 euros, they are well ahead of consultants and engineers, as an analysis by the Stepstone job platform shows.

But not every doctor earns the same amount. There are big differences in salary, depending on whether the doctor works in a hospital or is self-employed. The field of study can also play a role. WORLD gives an overview.