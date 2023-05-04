Home » March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization in the Cloud
March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization in the Cloud

March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization in the Cloud
Monday 20 February 2023

In the next „Ask Me Anything”-Session of Azure Developer Community Call am March 2, 2023 Dennis Zielke from Microsoft Germany shows best practices for optimizing the costs of your cloud-native workloads. Among other things, you will learn about the different ways to identify, track and optimize the costs of your native cloud applications in and around Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Among other things, these questions are answered:

  • Where does the cost come from?
  • How can you get the same functionality at a lower cost?
  • How can you change your architecture to become more efficient?

The Azure Developer Community Call – Ask Me Anything is for anyone working on an Azure project who needs advice? Various experts will answer your questions on a key topic, give you tips and reveal best practices. The next issue starts on March 2nd at 4 p.m. You only have to register briefly to participate.

