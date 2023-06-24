Home » Salento, Lido Ficò among the Italian excellences of Forbes
Salento, Lido Ficò among the Italian excellences of Forbes

Comfort and technology without losing the naturalistic and environmental essence of a holiday and well-being by the sea: this is the character that has ‘virtuously’ revolutionized the concept of bathing establishment, so much so that Forbes – the famous American business magazine – added it to the 100 Italian excellences of 2023. An acknowledgment that adds to that of Best bathing establishment in Italy obtained in 2022.

This is the Lido Ficò in Marina di Marittima, in Salentoborn just two years ago from the idea and courage of two entrepreneurs from Ruffano (Le), Pasquale Toma e Luigi Montunatowho have managed to blend refined elegance and practical service, enhancing thelove loci more typical of the land of Puglia, to transform it into Genius loci widespread.

Terraces overlooking the Adriatic Sea and allowing themselves to be overwhelmed by the reflections of a powerful and beneficial sun; a sort of modern Eden immersed in the spontaneous vegetation between fig trees and Mediterranean scrub – close to the suggestive Cala dell’Acquaviva – with services and assistance of all kinds, where discretion and efficiency alternate with the winds and currents coming from At the ends of the earth.

Convenience and tricks to “pamper” the customer in a surprising and sustainable way. Objective: to enhance the experience of relaxation and well-being with delicacy and pleasantness. Here then is the button to call the staff under the umbrella, the routes with nebulized water to cool off on the hottest days or the recharging stations for cell phones powered by solar panels, all at your fingertips.

Another feature of Lido Ficò is the large lawn, which serves as a beach, accentuating its freshness. In the wake of ecological choice and policies plastic-free adopted: such as the use of edible bread baskets for take-away – in its exclusive restaurant – the use of pasta straws gluten-freeor that of aluminum water bottles and water refill stations.

Finally, accessibility and cost sustainability are the peculiarities of Lido Ficò: for the “green” area – that of the lawn – the daily cost for a station with an umbrella, two sunbeds, a table and showers varies from 25 euros in June to 45 in August. The price goes up depending on the row and, of course, if you had to choose a private: the most luxurious, equipped with a hydromassage mini-pool (and in which a bottle of prosecco and fruit are also included), costs up to a maximum of 180 euros in August.

The holiday is served. Puglia awaits you!

