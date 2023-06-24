Virtual reality in the emergency room and children no longer cry – Healthcare

PHOTO

‘Giving’ a child virtual reality in the form of games or interactive stories during a treatment or invasive procedure helps to reduce the sensation of pain and the accompanying anxiety reaction. This is what the pediatricians of the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Gemelli Polyclinic are observing: by making the young patients wear a virtual reality viewer, it is possible to remove splinters from an imprudent little hand or to put in stitches without the child feeling pain or excessively stressed ( and with him, the parents), screaming at the top of their lungs.

“Children’s anxiety in the Emergency Department – explains Dr. David Korn, Level I Medical Director, Pediatric Emergency Department and Head of Digital Health Projects for Women’s and Children’s Health, Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation – can be caused by many factors, including pain and fear of the procedure, and often manifests itself in crying, aggression or refusal to perform visits and procedures Staff are used to it but with virtual reality, it is possible to reduce for the time necessary, through play, the stress and anxiety of the little ones”. “We have observed – continues Dr. Korn – that children during a procedure (for example removal of a foreign body, stitches, venous and arterial sampling), do not retract their hand for pain; it is therefore not necessary to keep them blocked”.

“In our Pediatric Emergency Department – recalls Professor Antonio Chiaretti, Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Gemelli IRCCS Foundation, professor of Pediatrics at the Catholic University, Rome campus – we are using, in collaboration with Dr. Cyril Sahyoun (Urgences Pediatriques – Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève, HUG), the completely immersive virtual reality, thanks to a viewer donated by the non-profit organization Lollo 10, which actively operates within our Polyclinic”.

