Home Business Salesforce: cuts 10% of staff, stock up 3% on Wall Street
Business

Salesforce: cuts 10% of staff, stock up 3% on Wall Street

by admin

Salesforce announced in a filing with the US SEC that it will cut 10% of its workforce by the end of fiscal 2024 as part of a plan to reduce operating costs and improve margins, in light of the complex economic scenario.

The software company also announced plans to reduce office space and vacate some real estate in a bid to cut expenses.

Salesforce, which currently employs approximately 80,000 people, expects to incur $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in restructuring plan-related charges and estimates an outlay of $800 million to $1 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 .

Shares of the tech company are up about 3% in New York, while the Nasdaq 100 gains 1%.

See also  Google: There is no market for single-player games, and Stadia does not need an exclusive sequel to "Death Stranding"_China IT News

You may also like

Bmw, everything changes on board: Android arrives with...

15999 yuan! RTX 4050/60/70/80/90 mobile version products come...

Unused 67% of the funds for the renewal...

Gas closes at 64 euro/MWh at the TTF,...

Stellantis: Partners with Archer to produce electric aircraft...

Closing丨Shanghai index recorded a comprehensive strengthening of the...

Here comes the Dashcam that monitors the car...

Ces, Stellantis allied with Archer on air taxis....

Climate neutrality, only one out of five Italian...

The performance ranking battle of public offerings has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy