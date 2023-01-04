Home World Iran sentences another young protester to death. And summon the French ambassador after the Charlie Hebdo cartoons
World

Iran sentences another young protester to death. And summon the French ambassador after the Charlie Hebdo cartoons

by admin
Iran sentences another young protester to death. And summon the French ambassador after the Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Another young Iranian protester arrested during the riots was sentenced to death. Again, an execution came after a political trial: The US news agency for human rights activists Hrana reports: Arshia Takdastan, 18, was sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in the northern city of Sari, in the province of Mazandaran.

The charges that led to the death sentence are “enmity with God” and “corruption on earth”. Just like in the case of Mehdi Mohammadifard, a former student of the Faculty of Pharmacy in Bologna arrested during the protests in Nowshahr, tortured and died after twenty days in a coma.

A group of Iranian women at a meeting with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran summons French ambassador after Charlie Hebdo cartoons

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic summoned the French ambassador today over the cartoons of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, guilty of mocking the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

(ansa)

As reported by the Tasnim agency, the summons of the head of mission in Paris, Nicolas Roche, comes “following the derisive act of a French publication that insults sacred, religious and national values”. The ambassador was expressed “strong protest at the obscene actions” of the Paris publication.

Iran, La Stampa’s petition for Fahimeh exceeds 300,000 signatures

See also  Borrell: "We will reach the embargo on Russian oil and gas, but it takes time"

You may also like

Brazil’s president bids farewell to football king Pele...

Covid, the EU recommends mandatory tests from China

RCEP enters into force in Indonesia, new opportunities...

Experts say that vaccines prevent severe diseases, people...

Charlie Hebdo scratching the mullahs: Tehran against France...

Experts say vaccines can prevent severe diseases, people...

Fed: More interest rate hikes needed, no cuts...

Cardinal Scheerer on Benedict XVI’s teaching on social...

Why does McCarthy’s rejection of the US Congress...

Usa, Trump to the Republicans: “Vote McCarthy Speaker...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy