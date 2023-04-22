Salone del Mobile, furniture is looking for 40,000 employees by 2026

Listen to the audio version of the article

From «legnamè» (carpenter, in Lombard dialect) to cabinet makers. The Italian wood-furniture industry, protagonist these days at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, finds itself having to deal with a chronic shortage of professional figures that it has in common with many sectors of manufacturing, which has become all the more urgent in recent years in which the sector has grown at full speed, with a production turnover that in 2022 reached 56.5 billion euros (+12.6% compared to 2021).

The most requested figures? In the production

A problem that has to do above all with the lack of attractiveness of a sector too often associated with an outdated image of manual and humble work, which does not take into account the path of innovation and evolution that has affected the entire supply chain, and its extension to various product categories. Alongside workers, companies today are looking above all for skilled workers, specialist technical figures, sales managers, fitters of furniture and temporary architecture, in addition to new professional profiles linked to the great digital and environmental transitions, such as digital transformation managers, innovation managers, CSR manager or Circular Transition Managers. From a survey carried out by the FederlegnoArredo Study Center on associated companies, in the furniture and lighting sector the most requested figures concern above all production (general and specialized workers); commercial figures and skills related to digital follow. Even in the wood macrosystem, the most requested profiles are blue collar workers, followed by logistics, technical, commercial and administrative personnel.

According to the president of FederlegnoArredo, Claudio Feltrin, within three years the wood-furniture companies will need to hire between 15,000 and 18,000 new employees, a figure that rises to 40,000 considering the four-year period 2022-2026, according to estimates by Anpal/Unioncamere (National Agency for Active Labor Policies), which also take into consideration the normal turnover in companies.

La “twin transition”

«All professional profiles today must be trained to deal with the so-called twin transition, sustainable and digital – explains Barbara Minetto, vice president of Assarredo and responsible for training at FederlegnoArredo -. Companies must introduce or train professional profiles capable of designing and managing production processes based on sustainability and the circular economy. Figures capable of accompanying the transformation processes towards the circular economy and sustainability will be increasingly in demand by our market. Not training them means putting the competitiveness of the entire sector at risk».